Work on to upgrade e-Swathu app

Bengaluru: The e-Swathu application will be down due to technical issues until July 30, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said on Monday. e-Swathu is the rural property database.
In a statement, the department said that e-Swathu is being updated.
“To enhance the user experience, steps are being taken to integrate the measurement of public properties within or outside the Grama Thana boundary through the Dishank app."
“This will be part of a comprehensive update to the application. To deploy the new version, the department has taken downtime from July 27 to 29. Due to technical issues, the department is extending the downtime up to July 30. During this period, the application will be unavailable,” the department said in a statement.
Published 30 July 2024, 01:03 IST