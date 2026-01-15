<p>Bengaluru: The United Food Delivery Partners’ Union (UFDPU) has welcomed quick-commerce platform Blinkit’s decision to withdraw 10-minute deliveries. </p>.<p>In a statement, UFDPU Secretary Krishna said the victory was a “direct outcome” of the nationwide strike called on December 25 and December 31, 2025, by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union, and the Karnataka App-Based Workers’ Union. </p>.<p>The strike sought an end to arbitrary ID blocking, the scrapping of time-bound ultra-fast delivery models, and comprehensive social security for gig and platform workers. </p>.Blinkit drops ‘10-minute delivery’ claim after Labour Ministry intervention over gig worker safety.<p>The union said companies had attempted to sabotage the strike by offering inflated incentives — five to six times higher than normal — and, in several places, even deploying bouncers to intimidate workers and prevent collective action. </p>.<p>According to the union, the 10-minute delivery model endangered workers’ lives, denied them dignity, and punished them without the right to explanation through arbitrary ID blocking. </p>.<p>It has urged all aggregators and app-based service providers to immediately abolish time-bound deliveries.</p>