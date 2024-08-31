Writer Sathyesh Bellur to receive DVG award

Mysuru: Writer, poet, theatre person and management guru Sathyesh Bellur will be presented with the DVG Award, by DVG Balaga Foundation, in Mysuru, on September 15, Sunday. He is also a columnist in Prajavani.

According to C Kanakaraju, convenor of Balaga, the award will be presented at Sarada Vilas Centenary Bhavan in Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru city, at 10.30 am on Sunday. While writer K C Shivappa will preside over the event, academician Gururaja Karajagi will be present.

Devanahalli Venkataramanaiah Gundappa, known as DVG, was born on March 17, 1887, at Mulabagal in Kolar district. He was a writer and a journalist. His work Mankuthimmana Kagga is compared with Tirukural in Tamil and Bhagavad Gita.