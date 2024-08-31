Writer Sathyesh Bellur to receive DVG award

Mysuru: Writer, poet, theatre person and management guru Sathyesh Bellur will be presented with the DVG Award, by DVG Balaga Foundation, in Mysuru, on September 15, Sunday. He is also a columnist in Prajavani.
According to C Kanakaraju, convenor of Balaga, the award will be presented at Sarada Vilas Centenary Bhavan in Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru city, at 10.30 am on Sunday. While writer K C Shivappa will preside over the event, academician Gururaja Karajagi will be present.
Devanahalli Venkataramanaiah Gundappa, known as DVG, was born on March 17, 1887, at Mulabagal in Kolar district. He was a writer and a journalist. His work Mankuthimmana Kagga is compared with Tirukural in Tamil and Bhagavad Gita.
The Balaga was started in 2008 and the award was instituted in 2013. The earlier recipients of DVG award are: Nadahalli Ranganatha Sharma, S R Ramaswamy, Kumara Nijaguna Swamy, Adyanadka Narasimha Bhat, D R Venkataramanan and Saraswathi Venkataramanan, Shavadhani R Ganesh, Gururaja Karajagi and K C Shivappa.
After the award ceremony, books like Sakshi of Karajagi, and Krishnaleele Mattu Naanu and Chanakya Yuvajanathege Manikya of Sathyesh – will be released. An interaction with Karajagi will also be held.
Born in Mysuru in 1962, Sathyesh studied Engineering and did an MBA. With over three decades of experience in the telecom industry, he has visited 50 nations, on work. Having quit the corporate world in 2018, he is pursuing his personal interests like teaching. He teaches in technical and management institutions and conducts workshop for rural children on Vedic principles.
Sathyesh has published 24 books. Besides poetry and shorty stories, he writes articles, plays and translates literature. He has penned literature and lyrics for several audio productions and film songs. He was a columnist for Prajavani publication, a sister concern of Deccan Herald, on management, for four years.
Under the pen name ‘Navyajeevi’, he has published 2,000 mukthakas. Navyajeevi has been described as an younger brother of Mankuthimmana charecter, created by DVG, by critics. His Youtube video series ‘Sadhana Patha’ is popular among social media users. He has been delivering discourses on the life and literature of DVG, over the years.
