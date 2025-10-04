Menu
Yallalinga death case: All nine accused acquitted

The incident had led to the resignation of Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi a decade ago.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 22:14 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 22:14 IST
