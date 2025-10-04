Yallalinga death case: All nine accused acquitted

<p>Koppal: The district court delivered the final verdict in the death case of student Yallalinga on Friday, and all nine accused have been acquitted.</p>.<p>The incident had led to the resignation of Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi a decade ago. </p>.<p>Yallalinga of Kanakapura village in Kanakagiri taluk had spoken out about corruption in his village. Subsequently, on January 11, 2015, his dead body was found near the Koppal railway station. Within a few days, a case was registered at the city police station, treating it as a murder.</p>.Congress MLA Yasir Pathan, four others booked for criminal trespass.<p class="bodytext">An FIR was filed against nine people in this case, including Tangadagi’s close aide Hanumesh Nayak, which made it major political news. Following political pressure, the government transferred the case to the CID for investigation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The murder charges against the nine people were due to a political conspiracy. The court has stated that these charges are baseless,” advocate Gangadhar told the media.</p>