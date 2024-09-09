Yettinahole Project: Centre seeks report from state on damage to ecology

New Delhi: With complaints that the Yettinahole project had caused destruction of ecology in the Western Ghats, the Union Ministry of Environment has sought a status report from the state about the project, including damage caused to the environment.

The ministry decided to seek a status report after media reports that the project had not yielded desired results, despite spending a huge amount of money. Besides, while executing the project, large-scale environmental damage had been caused and in several places, landslides were reported (mostly in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district), reports said.

The ministry, in its communication to Karnataka, also sought additional information about the use of 26 acres of forest land to construct the main canal in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.