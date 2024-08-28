Yettinahole project would be completed by 2027: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Sakleshpur: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected the work related to the trial-run of the Yettinahole project, near Kumbaradadi coffee estate, at Kesavanahalli village, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Trial runs of five check dams out of eight have been launched today. Around 1,500 cusec water is lifted. The works would be soon launched by the CM at the auspicious time and day. I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard".
"Yettinahole is the ambitious project of the government. I have started the trial run by offering 'Ganga puja'. The officials have shown me the documents and videos related to the project. But I wanted to personally see it and hence have visited the spot and conducted the trial run", he said.
A financial progress of Rs 16.152 crore has been achieved till July 2024, and a programme has been chalked out to complete the project on priority by March 31, 2027, Shivakumar said.
With this project, 24.01 tmc water can be supplied to Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru rural, Ramanagar, Tumakuru, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru district for drinking purposes. Around 14.056 tmc water will be supplied to 38 towns and 6,657 villages of 29 drought-hit taluks, benefiting 75.59 lakh people, he said.
The main objective of the project is to release 9.953 tmc-ft water to 527 lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru rural, Hassan and Tumakuru, he said.
"I had given a deadline during my earlier visit. It has been delayed by two-three months. However, we have managed to complete the work, except the works pertaining to the Forest department. We will speak with the Forest department in this regard", the DCM explained.
Minister D Sudhakar, MP Shreyas Patel, MLA K M Shivalingegowda, Sharat Bachegowda, Water Resources additional principal secretary Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama and officials were present.
Published 28 August 2024, 17:24 IST