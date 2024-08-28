Yettinahole project would be completed by 2027: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Sakleshpur: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected the work related to the trial-run of the Yettinahole project, near Kumbaradadi coffee estate, at Kesavanahalli village, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Trial runs of five check dams out of eight have been launched today. Around 1,500 cusec water is lifted. The works would be soon launched by the CM at the auspicious time and day. I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard".

"Yettinahole is the ambitious project of the government. I have started the trial run by offering 'Ganga puja'. The officials have shown me the documents and videos related to the project. But I wanted to personally see it and hence have visited the spot and conducted the trial run", he said.

A financial progress of Rs 16.152 crore has been achieved till July 2024, and a programme has been chalked out to complete the project on priority by March 31, 2027, Shivakumar said.