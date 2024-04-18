ZP member murder: Karnataka HC declines to quash case against Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni

“The incident happened way back in the year 2016. The petitioner and other accused persons have moved this court and Supreme Court several times. It is true that in some cases, they have got some reprieve. Since then, years have rolled, not even a leaf being turned. A long-drawn criminal case would disserve the interest of administration of criminal justice. Every case, more particularly, a case of this kind should be tried and disposed of ‘Before the Memory Fades’, at least as a concession to the shortness of human life. Therefore, I am of the considered view that the trial of this case should be conducted on a war footing,” the court said, requesting the trial court to accomplish the trial, preferably within three months.