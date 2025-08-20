India successfully test fires long-range ballistic missile Agni-5

<p>New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test fired its long range ballistic missile Agni-5 that can hit a target at a distance of around 5,000 km.</p><p>“Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, which is the user of the weapon.</p>.Russia readying nuclear-powered cruise missile test, Ukrainian military intelligence says.<p>While the ministry statement is silent on the missile’s range, last week a NOTAM (notice to airmen) was issued warning the airlines around the world about an impending trial that would require a missile to travel a distance of nearly 4,800 km.</p><p>Agni-5 was tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the first time in 2012, marking New Delhi’s entry to a small club of nations that can develop inter-continental range ballistic missiles.</p><p>After half-a-dozen developmental trials, it was handed over to the Strategic Forces Command that carried out the first user trial in 2021.</p><p>The nuclear-capable, 17.5 meter long missile weighing 50 tons is a three-stage rocket that incorporates several key home grown technologies.</p><p>They include composite rocket motor, state-of-the-art avionics, 5th generation ‘On Board Computer’ distributed architecture, highly accurate Ring Laser Gyro-based inertial navigation system (RINS), reliable redundant micro navigation system and a re-entry kit shield that withstands temperature with more than 4,000 degree Celsius ensuring that avionics function normally by maintaining an inside temperature less than 50 degrees Celsius.</p><p>The missile test comes a week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held at Tianjin on August 31-September 1.</p><p>As a part of the preparatory visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s was in New Delhi on August 18-19 during which he met the Prime Minister, attended the 24th round of Special Representatives (SRs) talks with NSA Ajit Doval and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.</p>