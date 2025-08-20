<p>Bengaluru: BJP lawmakers, especially from the coastal districts, complained in the Assembly on Wednesday that the police were causing "trouble" during Hindu festivals and traditional events by citing rule violations on using sound systems and timings. </p><p>Raising this during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath said Dakshina Kannada has several religious sites where traditional events like Yaskhagana, Kola, Nemotsava and Rathotsavas are held. Festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Ganeshotsava and Navaratri are also held, he added. </p><p>Kamath claimed that the police seized sound systems at multiple locations during the recent Janmashtami citing excess noise levels. He said cases were filed against organisers and equipment owners. </p>.Karnataka govt trying to curb Hindu festivals, alleges MP Kota Srinivas Poojary.<p>Apparently, no religious events can be held after 10 pm due to orders by the government and court. Kamath said such restrictions were not enforced when the BJP was in power. "But after the Congress came to power, issues have arisen over holding Hindu religious events," he charged. This led to a din with Congress members taking objection. </p><p>Intervening at this juncture, Speaker UT Khader said: "There's tradition on one hand and law on the other. Most religious events, irrespective of caste or religion, are held at night in Dakshina Kannada. We must think and try to find a solution."</p><p>Leader of Opposition R Ashoka noted that events such as Kola, Urus and Christmas celebrations are also held at night in coastal districts. </p><p>BJP's Bharath Shetty claimed that police restrictions were causing “mental stress” to people. "Police are asking processions to wind up before 11.30 pm, which isn't possible," he said. </p>.BJP's R Ashoka says e-Khata could be Rs 10,000 crore scam, accuses Karnataka govt of 'not delivering development'.<p>BJP member Sunil Kumar flagged an Education Department circular on the basis of which schools are being denied permission to install Ganesha idols, which he said was the norm in villages.</p><p>Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy pointed out that the BJP MLAs had earlier called for restrictions on the use of loudspeakers at mosques. BJP's CN Ashwath Narayan retorted thus: "Is the government ready to stop sound systems during Azaan? If so, we will fully support it."</p><p>Responding on behalf of the government, Chaluvarayaswamy said that for election campaigns, public meetings and such events, the use of sound systems are not allowed after 10 pm. </p><p>“Despite this, in some taluks traditional events are being allowed locally. If such events cause law-and-order issues, police will act,” he said, adding that he would discuss the issue with Home Minister G Parameshwara and School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. </p>