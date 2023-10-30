Kerala Blasts: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, what they believe in

The group rejects the popular Christian belief in the Trinity, which is the doctrine that God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit are all aspects of one God. For them, Jehovah is the 'Universal Sovereign', the only real God, and the one who created everything.

The group is known for following the Bible with diligence since they see it as the last authority. The 66 books of the Bible, including those from the Old and New Testaments, serve as the foundation for their beliefs.

The Witnesses anticipate the establishment of God's kingdom on Earth and believe that we are in the final days of our existence.

Its beliefs state that after Armageddon, a terrible apocalypse they expect, the whole of humanity will live in a paradise on Earth, and only 144,000 people will be chosen to rule with Christ in heaven. The group's teachings say God created the earth to be mankind’s eternal home, and obedient people are promised an earthly paradise.

The group is also known for its door-to-door campaign and attempts to convert people to their beliefs.

Jehovah's witnesses origin

The Jehovah's Witnesses were first established in the United States in the 1870s as a branch of Charles Taze Russell's Bible Student movement. A set of distinctive beliefs was developed by Russell and his followers. Following Russell's death in 1916, Joseph Franklin Rutherford assumed leadership of the organisation, and in 1931 they changed their name to Jehovah's Witnesses.

Rutherford was a driving force behind the Jehovah's Witnesses' explosive growth. With its main office located in Warwick, New York, the organisation currently has 8.5 million members worldwide.