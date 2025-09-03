11-member panel to investigate elephant deaths in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Mystery shrouds the deaths of wild elephants in the forest areas of Malayatoor in the rural parts of Kochi in Kerala.</p>.<p>Carcasses of nine wild elephants were found on the Pooyamkutty river over the last couple of months.<br></p><p>While the forest department's preliminary assumption is that a herd of elephants could have been washed away in the flash floods in the forest areas, wildlife activists smell a rat as illegal activities and encroachments were allegedly rampant in the region.</p>.<p>Chief wildlife warden (CWW) Pramod G Krishnan has ordered an inquiry by an 11-member team. The team led by Chief Forest Conservator D K Vinod Kumar has been directed to examine whether any illegal activities were taking place in the forests and whether there were any lapses on the part of forest officials.</p>.Mystery over back to back deaths of wild elephants in Kerala.<p>The CWW told DH that even as the preliminary assumption was that the elephants in a herd died following flash floods, the inquiry would look into all aspects to reach at a decision.</p>.<p>Wildlife activist M N Jayacandran said it was hard to believe that wild elephants were washed away in floods.<br />Kerala has been witnessing vested interest lobbies posing themselves as farmers, making a hue and cry over wild elephants.</p>.<p>In such a scenario, the deaths of wild elephants are mysterious, and a fair probe is essential to bring out the truth, he said.</p>