3 Kerala men in Ukraine-Russia conflict; Centre trying to bring them back: V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Three young men from Kerala are stranded in war-torn Ukraine after being lured with promise of a lucrative job in the Russian army and then being allegedly forced to fight in the ongoing conflict there, with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan saying all efforts are being made to bring them back.

According to the families of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a huge salary of Rs 2.5 lakh and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away.

Thereafter, they were made to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine, they alleged.

The mothers of the men told a TV channel that they came to know what had happened when one of their sons got injured in the war there and managed to call back home.