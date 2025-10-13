<p>Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, known for his punchy one-liners both on screen and in public life, has stirred fresh curiosity with his latest remark.</p><p>On Sunday, the Union minister suggested that RSS leader Sadanandan Master, recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, should be made a minister in his place. He added that his ministerial role had limited his ability to act in films, which in turn was affecting his income.</p><p>Speaking at a reception held for the RSS leader in Kannur, Gopi said that CPM leaders in the region were concerned about Master's RS elevation. According to Gopi, they feared it could pave the way for more BJP MLAs and MPs to be elected from Kannur, considered a CPM stronghold.</p><p>"I say this with sincerity: Sadanandan Master should be made a Union minister in my place. I believe it would mark a new chapter in Kerala’s political history. Despite being the youngest BJP member, I was made a minister, perhaps because of the people’s mandate that helped me become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala," Gopi said.</p><p>He added that even before the election, he had expressed a desire to stay away from ministerial responsibilities and continue acting. "Acting brings me revenue, and I want to support my family and a few others with that income. But now, my revenue is affected."</p>.Union minister Suresh Gopi expresses desire to quit and focus on acting.<p>Sources in the Malayalam film industry told DH that, as an actor at heart, Gopi seems concerned about not being able to focus on films since taking on the ministerial role. However, they said that his suggestion to replace himself with Sadanandan Master as Union minister may not necessarily be due to that concern alone.</p><p>Earlier, there were reports that the BJP leadership was initially hesitant to allow Gopi to resume acting after he was appointed Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism. He later got permission to complete films he had already committed to.</p><p>'Janaki S v/s State of Kerala', which he acted in after becoming a minister, became embroiled in controversy when the censor board objected to the use of the name 'Janaki' for the title character, citing concerns that it could hurt religious sentiments.</p>