Action against Kerala IPS officer just an 'eyewasher', alleges opposition

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The action taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala against a senior IPS officer who called on RSS leaders is adding more fuel to CP(M)-BJP/RSS nexus allegation.</p><p>M R Ajthkumar, who is facing a host of allegations including secret meeting with RSS leaders and involvement in sabotaging the Thrissur 'Pooram' festival, was removed from the post of Additional DGP (law and order) on Sunday through a normal transfer order with no mention about the adverse inquiry reports or ongoing inquiries against him.</p><p>Even as the inquiry report against Ajithkumar with regard to his meeting with RSS-BJP leaders is yet to come out, Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan himself admitted at a recent press conference that a report of state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb had found lapses on the part of Ajithkumar in avoiding the disruption caused to the famed Thrissur 'Pooram' festival in April.</p><p>Government sources said that those were sufficient reasons for removing an IPS officer from a post. There were even instances of senior IPS officers being placed under suspension pending inquiry.</p><p>However, in the case of Ajithkumar the government did not even make any adverse mention in his transfer order. It seems to be an effort to ensure that the service records of the IPS officer are kept clean especially since he could be a contender for the state police chief post in another couple of years.</p><p>The fresh developments are adding more fuel to the opposition's allegations that Pinarayi Vijayan had been using Ajithkumar to mediate with the RSS-BJP leaders to scuttle any probe by central agencies into the gold and dollar smuggling related allegations against him as well the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's probe into the money received by Vijayan's daughter from a controversial mining firm.</p><p>Earlier also Ajithkumar had allegedly tried to influence gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against giving statements to investigation agencies against Vijayan.</p><p>Opposition Congress criticised that the transfer of Ajithkumar was only an eyewash.</p><p>Ajithkumar had called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 22, 2023, and BJP-RSS leader Ram Madhav on June 2. </p><p>Disruption caused to smooth conduct of Thrissur 'Pooram" just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was considered to have led to a Hindu vote consolidation in favour of the BJP and the safform party could win the maiden seat to Lok Sabha from Kerala.</p>