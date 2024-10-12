Actor Sidhique appears again for questioning by SIT in rape case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Sidhique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday for questioning in a rape case registered against him.</p>.<p>This is the second time he has been appearing before the SIT for questioning.</p>.<p>The actor was questioned for nearly four hours earlier this week on Monday.</p>.<p>Sidhique appeared at the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Command Centre here at around 10:40 am.</p>.<p>The rape case was registered against him after a young female actor alleged that Sidhique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court had granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.</p>.<p>The High Court had cited the seriousness of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation, while dismissing his bail plea.</p>.<p>Sidhique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.Left govt 'defensive' on Hema Committee report issue: UDF.<p>He claims the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.</p>.<p>This case is part of a broader investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against prominent Malayalam film personalities, following the Justice K Hema Committee report on sexual crimes against female actors.</p>.<p>Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with these allegations.</p>