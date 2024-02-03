Air India domestic flights to operate from T1 terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: All domestic flights of Air India, which are currently operating from International Terminal (T-2) of the airport here, will now be operating from the domestic terminal (T-1) at Shankhumugham from February 7, Airport officials said on Saturday.

At present, New Delhi and Mumbai services of Air India are operating from T-2 International Terminal at Chackai here, they said.

"All these services will be operating from domestic terminal T-1 at Shankhumugham from February 7. The departure and arrival of these services will be operated from T-1. There is no change in the timings of the services," the authority said in a release.

It added that the services of other airlines will continue as usual.