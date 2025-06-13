Air India plane crash | Malayali nurse Renjitha built her dream house, but fate turned it her grave

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The dream home of Ahmedabad flight crash victim Malayali nurse Renjitha G Nair that is nearing completion is now turning out to be her funeral place.</p><p>A pall of gloom descended over Pullad, a village situated close to Kozhencherry town in Pathanamthitta district in south Kerala, ever since the news of the tragic death of Renjitha spread as she was so dear and near for many.</p>.Air India plane crash: Malayali nurse among those killed in flight mishap.<p>Hundreds of persons, including ministers and social leaders, who have been visiting the home since Thursday evening were unable to console her elderly mother and two children. </p><p>Kerala health minister Veena George, who is also a MLA from the district, was among those who could not hold their emotions.</p><p>Renjitha, 40, has been the lone breadwinner for the family. After working abroad over the last many years, she was planning to settle down with her kids, Indhuchoodan and Idhika, and mother Thulasi. </p><p>She came down on leave in April and was busy with the finishing work of her home. She also gave application to rejoin the state health service as nurse by ending her long leave. Though she returned to the UK, she again had to come down on a brief leave as she had to make some self attestations in the applications for rejoining state service. It was while returning after the brief leave that she lost her life in the flight crash.</p>.Kerala govt official suspended, held for insulting remarks about Air India plane crash victim.<p>Renjitha's friends and relatives recollect that being a single parent she was too much determined in ensuring the well being of her kids as well as mother and it was her dream to construct a good home close to her ancestral home. Hence she opted to work abroad for some years.</p><p>"She shifted to the job in the UK last year from Oman. But she was not able to adjust with the climate and also wanted to be with her children. Hence she was making all out efforts to rejoin service and make her new home ready by that time," said her friend Dhanya.</p><p>As soon as the message of her tragic death came, her friends started sharing her videos and photos on social media, recollecting her cheerful and sincere relationship with them.</p><p>Renjitha's brother has left for Ahmedabad by Friday evening for receiving her mortal remains after the DNA tests.</p>