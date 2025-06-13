Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Air India plane crash | Malayali nurse Renjitha built her dream house, but fate turned it her grave

A pall of gloom descended over Pullad, a village situated close to Pathanamthitta ever since news of the tragic death of Renjitha spread.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 14:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 14:04 IST
India NewsKeralaPlane CrashMalayali

Follow us on :

Follow Us