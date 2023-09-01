Alcohol worth Rs 759 cr sold in Kerala during Onam; sales hit all-time high

The cash-strapped Kerala exchequer received some relief from the brisk liquor sales during the Onam festival season.
The total sale of Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole liquor distributor in the state, during August 21 to 30 was Rs. 759 crore, which is 8.5 percent higher than that during the corresponding period during the last Onam festival season. It is also an alltime high sales.
According to sources, the state government received a revenue of Rs. 675 crore during this period on account of taxes and cess.
The state also has more reasons to cheer as Jawan brand rum brought out by the state government run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited recorded the highest sale. Around 70,000 cases of Jawan brand rum were sold out during August 21 to 30. The comparatively low priced rum had become a most sought after brand in the state, especially among the financially weak sections.