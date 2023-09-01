Alcohol worth Rs 759 cr sold in Kerala during Onam; sales hit all-time high

The cash-strapped Kerala exchequer received some relief from the brisk liquor sales during the Onam festival season.

The total sale of Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole liquor distributor in the state, during August 21 to 30 was Rs. 759 crore, which is 8.5 percent higher than that during the corresponding period during the last Onam festival season. It is also an alltime high sales.