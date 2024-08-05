Another death from amoebic brain fever in Kerala, 3 fresh cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth died of amoebic meningoencephalitis or brain-eating amoeba infection while three others who were under treatment tested positive for the infection in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

All four youth are suspected of having gotten the infection from the same contaminated water body in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister Veena George convened a meeting of the state level rapid response team to review the situation. Public were cautioned against using contaminated water bodies and authorities of swimming pools were directed to ensure proper chlorination.