Another death from amoebic brain fever in Kerala, 3 fresh cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth died of amoebic meningoencephalitis or brain-eating amoeba infection while three others who were under treatment tested positive for the infection in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
All four youth are suspected of having gotten the infection from the same contaminated water body in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.
Health Minister Veena George convened a meeting of the state level rapid response team to review the situation. Public were cautioned against using contaminated water bodies and authorities of swimming pools were directed to ensure proper chlorination.
At least five amoebic meningoencephalitis infection cases have already been reported in the state in the last three months. While three of them died of the almost invariably fatal infection, one recovered and another boy is still under treatment. All the cases were reported in northern and central parts of the state.
So far amoebic meningoencephalitis was reported mostly in children and hence the fresh cases of infection among youth have triggered concern.
Published 05 August 2024, 13:44 IST