Army team from Bengaluru construct makeshift bridge to aid rescue efforts in Wayanad

A team from the Madras Engineer Group, also known as the Madras Sappers, have constructed a Class 24 Bailey Bridge overnight to connect Chooralmala to Mundakkai.
As of 8:00 am on Thursday (August 1), six Indian Army relief columns, medical teams, dog squads, and the engineer task force had commenced search and rescue operations at Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala along with other rescue teams in Wayanad, Kerala.
An improvised 100-feet footbridge using Bailey Bridge panels was completed overnight to facilitate quick evacuation of those stranded in the area. It will also allow engineering equipment to be carried forward to reach other areas where access has been cut off. Technical equipment is also being used for remote sensing of those trapped in debris.
Additionally, five cranes have been shifted to the west side of the stream to clear silt and debris and find more survivors or victims on Thursday.
The site of the landslide disaster at Chooramala near Mudakkai in Wayanad, NDRF team continues rescue and recovery victims of the tragedy.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
The official account of the Indian Army Southern Command, Pune shared on Thursday morning photos of a makeshift bridge made by the Madras Sappers at Chooralmala.
Sharing the photos on X, they wrote: “Bridge never too far for #IndianArmy, be it in war or in peace. Valiant #MadrasSappers constructed an improvised 100 ft foot bridge overnight and opened for public. This will further aid the rescue operations and assist in quick evacuation of stranded people.”
Published 01 August 2024, 06:29 IST