Army team from Bengaluru construct makeshift bridge to aid rescue efforts in Wayanad

A team from the Madras Engineer Group, also known as the Madras Sappers, have constructed a Class 24 Bailey Bridge overnight to connect Chooralmala to Mundakkai.

As of 8:00 am on Thursday (August 1), six Indian Army relief columns, medical teams, dog squads, and the engineer task force had commenced search and rescue operations at Attamala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala along with other rescue teams in Wayanad, Kerala.

An improvised 100-feet footbridge using Bailey Bridge panels was completed overnight to facilitate quick evacuation of those stranded in the area. It will also allow engineering equipment to be carried forward to reach other areas where access has been cut off. Technical equipment is also being used for remote sensing of those trapped in debris.