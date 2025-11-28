Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP's Sreelekha questions delay in filing complaint against MLA Mamkoottathil, backs survivor

Sreelekha, who is contesting the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on a BJP ticket, made the remarks in a Facebook post.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 08:32 IST
India NewsBJPKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us