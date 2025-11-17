Menu
BLOs boycott SIR work across Kerala after officer’s suicide; Opposition demands probe against CPI(M)

Aneesh George, 44, a BLO in Payyannur, Kannur, was found hanging at his house on Sunday.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:48 IST
India NewsKeralakannurSiraCPI (M)

