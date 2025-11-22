Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BLOs not pressured, focus on timely completion of SIR: Kerala chief electoral officer

He added that instructions have been issued to district collectors to extend full support to the BLOs.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 09:24 IST
India NewsKerala Newsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us