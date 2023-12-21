Calicut University gates blocked by SFI to 'prevent entry of pro-Sangh Senate members'

Malappuram (Kerala): Tension prevailed at Calicut University campus on Thursday after workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) prevented the entry of a section of Senate members, alleging their Sangh Parivar background.

The protesters blocked the gates of the hall of the university when the members reached there to attend the meeting.

However, they allowed the entry of Senate members, excluding those allegedly linked to Sangh Parivar.

The Left student outfit stated that the Sangh Parivar nominees would never be allowed into the hall where the Senate is meeting, and they assert that this stance will be implemented.