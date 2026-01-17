Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Centre treating Muslims as second class citizens: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM in his speech said that secularism, democracy and constitutional values were under threat in the country as minority communities.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 04:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 04:17 IST
India NewsKeralaMuslimsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us