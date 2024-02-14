CIAL announces agreement with BPCL to set up world's first green hydrogen plant at Cochin airport

Kochi: In a strategic move to bolster its pathbreaking green energy initiatives, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for setting up a green hydrogen plant in the premises of Cochin Airport. This collaborative effort will result in the world’s first green hydrogen plant and fueling station located within an airport setting, CIAL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies, it said. The agreement exchange ceremony for the green hydrogen plant was held at Legislative Complex, Thiruvananthapuram, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is also the chairman of CIAL, the statement said.

"As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a groundbreaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country's first green hydrogen plant in an airport," CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas IAS is quoted as having said in the statement.

He also said that this strategic collaboration underscores CIAL’s commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.