Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Class VI student wins PM Modi’s heart with his sketch at Thiruvananthapuram rally

PM Modi also said that he would never upset children who show this much love towards him even if social media reels ridicule those as a political drama.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 16:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsPM ModiThiruvananthapuramTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us