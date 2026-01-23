<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A class six student has won Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart with his drawing of Modi.</p><p>Among the hundreds who turned up for Modi's public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the boy, Sidharth, caught Modi's attention as he was standing on a chair raising his drawing of Modi.</p><p>Amidst his speech Modi asked the boy whether he was not getting tired after standing on the chair raising the picture for a long time. Modi advised Sidharth to sit and hand over the picture to his security personnel after writing his address on it. Modi assured the boy that he would write to him.</p>.'Corruption & appeasement politics' take centerstage as PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Tamil Nadu & Kerala.<p>"I was really shocked and surprised when the Prime Minister made the remarks about me. I used to draw pictures. Last night I thought of drawing Modi's picture and showing it to him," said Sidharth who came to the venue with his father Sreejith.</p><p>Modi also said that he would never upset children who show this much love towards him even if social media reels ridicule those as a political drama.</p>