Home

Congress and CPM are best friends forever outside Kerala, says PM Modi 

The Prime Minister expressed hopes the BJP-led NDA would win double-digit number of seats from Kerala.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 09:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress and CPM are maintaining double-standards by being opponents in Kerala and being 'best friends' outside Kerala.

The people of Kerala will give their reply to this in the coming elections, he said.

"Congress and CPM clash in Kerala and raise allegations and counter allegations against each other. But outside Kerala Congress and CPM and best friends forever. They speak one language in Thiruvananthapuram and speak another  in Delhi. People of Kerala will give reply to this double standards in the elections," said Modi while addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday marking the culmination of BJP state president K Surendran led 'Kerala yatra'.

Modi  expressed hopes the BJP-led NDA would win double-digit number of seats in the coming election in Kerala. Kerala will play a key role in achieving BJP-NDA target of over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said 

Highlighting the tag word 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), he said that even as the BJP did not come to power in Kerala, the party did not show any discrimination towards the state and worked for the state's development. 

Modi said that while his government could list out its track records, the Congress and the CPM were considering welfare of one family above the lakhs of families. They already realised that they would get defeated in the election. Hence they started abusing him, said Modi.

Even as Kerala is known for tourism and talent pool, the CPM and Congress that have been ruling Kerala failed to ensure development of the state. No new industries are coming to Kerala owing to fear and this is affecting job prospects of the youth. In its third term the BJP government would give focus on enhancing the education sector of Kerala, said the Prime Minister.

Even as there were speculations that Modi may announce BJP-NDA candidates for Kerala during his public speech, he did not give any such indications.

It was Modi's third public meeting in Kerala since January. He conducted road shows and addressed public meetings in Thrissur and Kochi in January - February.

