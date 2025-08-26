<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala, which was already caught up in groupism row with regard to the party revamp, is now witnessing lobbying by various groups for the new state president of Youth Congress.</p><p>The revamp of the party state and district committees following the recent revamp of the state leadership was almost put on hold by the party in view of strong lobbying by various groups for their loyalists.</p>.'Sexual misconduct' row: Congress suspends Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil .<p>There were concerns in the party that the lobbying and displeasures could even hit the party's prospects in the local body polls due to happen within the next few months. Hence the revamp discussions that were going on in the state and in Delhi were learnt to be put on hold.</p><p>However, the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA from Youth Congress president post following allegations of misconduct towards women, has led to further lobbying for the new state president of Youth Congress. </p><p>While a section of senior leaders are learnt to be lobbying for incumbent vice president Abin Varkey, another section of senior leaders are lobbying for Kerala Students' Union (Congress's student outfit) former state president K M Abhijith.</p><p>AICC leadership is learnt to have asked the state leaders to arrive at a consensus. Hence a proposal for giving a post at the national level was also being considered. </p><p>Mamkootathil was selected as the state president through election and subsequent interviews of the three candidates who secured the highest number of votes.</p>