Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit landslide-hit spot in Wayanad, morgue

Wayanad, Kerala: Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here and a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi on Thursday afternoon.

After reaching Chooralmala, Gandhi and his sister -- donning translucent blue raincoats -- crossed the temporary wooden walkway built there, took a look at the construction of the Bailey bridge and walked around the area braving the rain and muddy terrain.

"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji visit the Chooralmala landslide site in Wayanad where devastating landslides have claimed many lives and left families devastated," Congress said on social media platform X and shared photographs of the visit.