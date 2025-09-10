Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress on a sticky wicket over Rahul Mamkootathil's right to attend Assembly session

The MLA had been suspended from the party last month in view of allegations of misconduct towards women.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 13:39 IST
India NewsCongressKerala NewsIndian politcskerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us