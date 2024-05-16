Consumer gets compensation of Rs 50k in Kerala for missing biscuits in packets

Thiruvananthapuram: The Consumer disputes redressal commission at Thrissur in Kerala has ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a customer for shortage of nearly 50 grams in 'Britania' biscuit packets.

Thrissur native George Thattil had approached the commission against 'Britania Industries', and a bakery at Thrissur from where he purchased the biscuits.

Both the parties did not respond to the notice issued by the commission and hence the order was issued ex-parte. Apart from the compensation of Rs 50,000, the commission also ordered the manufacturer and trader to pay Rs 10,000 as costs to the consumer.