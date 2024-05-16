Consumer gets compensation of Rs 50k in Kerala for missing biscuits in packets

Thiruvananthapuram: The Consumer disputes redressal commission at Thrissur in Kerala has ordered a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a customer for shortage of nearly 50 grams in 'Britania' biscuit packets.
Thrissur native George Thattil had approached the commission against 'Britania Industries', and a bakery at Thrissur from where he purchased the biscuits.
Both the parties did not respond to the notice issued by the commission and hence the order was issued ex-parte. Apart from the compensation of Rs 50,000, the commission also ordered the manufacturer and trader to pay Rs 10,000 as costs to the consumer.
Thattil purchased two packets of 'Britania Nutri Choice Thin Arrow Root Biscuits' from Chukkiri Royal Bakery at Kuruvapadi in Thrissur for Rs 40 on December 4, 2019. The quantity mentioned on the packets was 300 grams. But one pack weighed only 269 grams and the other pack weighed only 248 gram. Hence he approached the commission.
Advocate A D Benny who appeared for the complainant said the commission held that the incident amounted to jeopardising the very dignity of the consumer and his right to live a life free from exploitation or deception of any kind of unfair trade practice.
The commission issued notices to both the opposite parties. But both failed to file their written version and hence the proceedings were set ex-parte, said the commission.
Published 16 May 2024, 14:50 IST