Controversy over animal sacrifice remarks making devotees anxious: Kerala temple

When asked about the exact place where it allegedly happened, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to disclose. A priest who was part of that (ritual), has given me some information."

"I have visited Rajarajeshwara temple....I know earlier there were some practices in the temple, but now they are not practicing in the temple. But some of them are trying to do it (outside). Let them (govt) inquire. I know a lot of things, but I don't want to disclose things." he had said.