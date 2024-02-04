CPI considers Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI senior leader Annie Raja is being reportedly considered by the party to contest in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala where Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to be in the fray for the second consecutive term.
Raja, who is general secretary of National Federation of Indian Women, is a native of Kannur in Kerala.
As per reports, since Congress did not respond positively to the concern raised by CPM and CPI against the Congress top national leader contesting from Kerala where BJP is not the main opponent, the Left-front is also of the view that a candidate of national stature should be fielded if Gandhi is in the fray.
Hence, CPI, which has been allotted the Wayanad seat by the Left front, is considering Annie Raja. She is party general secretary D Raja's wife.