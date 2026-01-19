Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) following RSS-style 'divisive politics' for votes: V D Satheesan

He warned that the CPI(M)’s 'divisive politics' would push Kerala into a dangerous situation and destroy the state’s core values.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)V D Satheesan

Follow us on :

Follow Us