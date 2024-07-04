CPI(M) in correction phase in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan continues with his widely criticised style

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the CPI(M) national leadership has chipped in for a correction mission in Kerala following the party's setback in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to be in no mood to change his widely criticised approaches.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary Prakash Karat are in Kerala addressing party regional meetings and stressing the need for corrective measures to regain the communist party's mass base.

While the opposition Congress on Thursday raised in the assembly the alleged violence by the ruling party's students' outfit Student's Federation of India (SFI) at campuses as well as the alleged attack on a college principal, Vijayan strongly defended the SFI workers. He also reiterated his earlier version that the brutal attack on Congress workers by CPI(M) workers and his security guards for waving black flags at his vehicle were indeed 'rescue acts' to avoid his vehicle hitting the Congress workers.

The house witnessed heated exchange of words between the chief minister and opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress as well as members of ruling and opposition fronts over it and ended up in an early adjournment.