<p>Malappuram (Kerala): Two local leaders, each from the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML</a>, have made alleged objectionable remarks, with both of them receiving public criticism.</p><p>Seithalavi Majeed, a CPI(M) leader elected as a panchayat member in the recent civic polls, made alleged derogatory remarks against women. Shihabuddeen, a former municipal councillor representing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allegedly issued threats.</p><p>Both speeches went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens.</p><p>In a video, Majeed, addressing cheering party workers standing atop an open vehicle here, purportedly accused IUML of attempting to defeat him using women.</p>.Left parties review civic poll setback in Kerala, say flaws, if any, will be corrected.<p>The crowd, in the video, was seen cheering him when he continued making the comments.</p><p>He was also heard challenging the law enforcers to book him over his remarks.</p><p>The incident happened in Thennala in this north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> district reportedly at a reception organised to mark his victory as a panchayat member on Saturday.</p><p>In another incident, Shihabuddeen, a local IUML leader, had allegedly threatened political opponents to chop off their hands if they touch the party workers.</p><p>The purported video of him the remarks while speaking at a recent wayside public meeting in Valanchery was also circulated on social media and was telecast by TV channels.</p><p>The remarks were allegedly made in the wake of a clash that erupted between local party workers in connection with the civic body polls, party sources said.</p><p>In a morale-boosting show ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF on Saturday secured a decisive victory in Kerala's local body elections, dealing a blow to the LDF while the BJP wrested Thiruvananthapuram corporation from decades of Left control.</p>