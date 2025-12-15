Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Women take to night patrol in Himachal's Bilaspur to fight chitta menace

The patrol groups comprise women aged between 25 and 50, all members of the Laghat Mahila Mandal. They are on roads every night, determined to protect their children from the menace of drugs.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewswomenHimachal PradeshBilaspurmenace

Follow us on :

Follow Us