Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CPM, BJP starts electioneering, Congress caught up in Kerala MLA's sexual misconduct row

The local body elections are due to happen this year and the assembly polls are due to happen before next May.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 15:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us