<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While the CPM and the BJP camps in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> have kicked off their works for the upcoming local body election in Kerala, the Congress is struggling to wriggle out of the damage caused by the sexual misconduct allegations against party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.</p><p>Despite party senior leaders openly expressing displeasure over Mamkootathil continuing as MLA, the young first time MLA is trying to defend himself.</p><p>The local body elections are due to happen this year and the assembly polls are due to happen before next May. </p>.Congress MP's 'half-clad' comments on women who complained against Rahul Mamkootathil draw flak.<p>The BJP has kicked off the election works with union home minister Amit Shah himself coming down to the state a couple of times and holding meetings with the party leaders. BJP new state leadership led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar is also carrying out focused works aimed at winning key local bodies like the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.</p><p>The CPM's decision to hold global Ayyappa conclave and disbursal of social welfare pension dues are considered as strategies to please the voters as the elections approach. Moreover, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday cautioned against the attempts by BJP to make electoral gains in Kerala.</p><p>The serious concerns in the Congress camps on the adverse impact of the sexual misconduct charges against one of the most vibrant MLA was very well evident with senior leaders including opposition leader V D Satheesan, who was being considered as Mamkootathil's godfather, expressing displeasure over the allegations. Other senior leaders like Ramesh Chennithala were also reportedly pressing for Mamkootathil's resignation to save the party's image.</p><p>Sources said that there were concerns within the Congress camps that in case of a by-poll at Palakkad following Mamkootathil's resignation it could affect the party's prospects. Moreover, BJP, which came second at Palakkad in the last two elections, may also gain.</p><p>Despite a barrage of allegations against him, Mamkootathil is trying to defend himself by alleging conspiracy behind some of the allegations. The Kerala women's commission had also registered a case against Mamkootathail.</p>