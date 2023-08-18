Drastic fall in monsoon causes drought, power crisis scare in Kerala

Farmers are also badly hit by the deficiency in rains. Already vegetable farmers are lamenting over damage to crops owing to the hot climate. Paddy farmers are struggling to retain the dampness in the paddy fields.

Ever since its onset on June 8, the southwest monsoon was comparatively weak in the state. Though there were alerts about an El Nino climate pattern during the monsoon, IMD had forecast normal rains during the season.

Director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research in Kochi Abhilash S said that the deficiency in the rains was due to various factors including El Nino. The sea surface temperature over the Indian Ocean was also not favourable for Kerala, he said.

Even as weather agencies forecast chances for rains in September, the impact of El Nino could not be ruled out.