<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dulquer-salmaan">Dulquer Salmaan </a>has approached the Kerala High Court against the customs authorities for seizing his luxury vehicle as part of the drive against illegally imported cars.</p><p>Dulquer, who is the son of actor Mammootty, said in the petition that customs officials initiated action in a hasty and arbitrary manner without verifying the documents he was possessing. </p>.'Illegal vehicle imports' from Bhutan | Locations including Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's residences raided.<p>He expressed concerns that since the customs does not have adequate facilities to maintain the seized vehicles his 2004 model Land Rover Defender that he was maintaining well may get damaged. Hence he sought the release of the vehicle.</p><p>He also maintained that he had made all payments pertaining to the purchase of the vehicles through bank transaction.</p><p>As many as 38 vehicles were seized by the customs in 'Operation Numkhor' drive on Tuesday on charges of illegally importing used vehicles from Bhutan by evading customs duty. </p><p>Apart from Dulquer, vehicles owned by actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amit Chakalakkal were also seized by the customs. The customs officials suspect that around 200 luxury vehicles from Bhutan were illegally imported to Kerala.</p>