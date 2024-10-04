DYFI activist murder: Kerala High Court convicts eight IUML workers

<p>Kochi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> on Friday set aside a trial court order that acquitted eight Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers in the 2015 murder case of a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist in Kozhikode district.</p>.<p>The high court set aside the order of Kozhikode additional sessions court after an appeal was filed by the state and the father of the deceased DYFI activist, C K Shibin.</p>.Kin of Kerala truck driver killed in Shirur landslide accuse spreading of communal hate via social media posts.<p>The division bench, which heard the case, convicted all the eight and directed the police to arrest and produce them all before the court on October 15 for a hearing on sentencing.</p>.<p>The additional sessions court had, in 2016, acquitted all the 17 accused in the murder of Shibin of Nadapuram in Kozhikode.</p>.<p>According to prosecution, Shibin, 19, was killed by an armed gang, allegedly owing allegiance to IUML, at Vellur near Thooneri, on January 22, 2015.</p>