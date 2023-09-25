Home
ED conducts raids at locations linked to members of banned PFI in Kerala

The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were also searched in Wayanad and Thrissur districts.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 08:05 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across the state.

Searches are under way at various places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state, police said.

The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were also searched in Wayanad and Thrissur districts, they said.

According to sources, the raids were launched to ascertain the alleged source of funding for the banned outfit.

The central government had on September 28, 2022 declared the PFI as an "unlawful association" under UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years.

(Published 25 September 2023, 08:05 IST)
