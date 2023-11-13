JOIN US
india kerala

Encounter breaks out between Kerala Police’s commando teams, Maoists in Kerala's Kannur

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 07:31 IST

Kannur: A gunbattle has erupted between the Kerala Police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists in a forest area in this northern district, police said here on Monday.

The incident of firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said.

"It (firing) is still underway", a police officer told PTI but refrained from providing further information.

An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.

