<p>Thrissur (Kerala): Union Minister of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi </a>on Wednesday said that eradication of extreme poverty is not a generosity, but a right of the people and it should not be used as a tool to "betray" the public and gain power for another five years.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said that if extreme poverty has been eradicated, that is welcome.</p>.‘No one will go hungry again’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as he declares state extreme-poverty free.<p>"But, actual figures should not be exaggerated to be used as a tool to betray the public and gain power for another five years," he said. That would be a huge betrayal, Gopi added.</p><p>He was responding to reporters' queries regarding the Kerala government's recent declaration that extreme poverty has been eradicated from the state.</p><p>The announcement has been criticised by the opposition Congress in the state which has termed it as "pure fraud".</p>