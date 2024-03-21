Estranged CPI(M) leader Rajendran regrets timing of meeting with Javadekar

Idukki (Kerala): Estranged CPI(M) leader and former MLA S Rajendran on Thursday expressed regret over the timing of his meeting with senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at his residence in the national capital a day ago.

Rajendran, who represented the Devikulam constituency in Idukki district from 2006 to 2021, said that he never intended to join the BJP and there is no change in that stand even now.

"I should have had the sense not to go there in the present situation. That was a lapse on my part," he told reporters here.

Senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani, also an MLA from Idukki, told reporters that he and the party's district-level leadership had spoken to Rajendran after his visit to Javadekar and said that they were certain he would not leave the Left party.

Rajendran said that unlike what was reported in the media and claimed by other political parties, he "did not go to join the BJP or seek any benefits from them".

"I went there for personal reasons," he added.