Excavators continue to search for bodies in worst-hit Mundakkai in Wayanad

Meppadi (Wayanad): Amid intermittent rain and non-stop drizzle on Saturday, emergency response personnel continued to dig through the sludge and slurry deposited by the landslides in Mundakkai as well as in the valley created in the aftermath of Tuesday's monstrous flood.
A senior official from Kerala's Revenue Department told DH that five bodies were recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of victims to 217. "We believe that about 200 persons are missing and will continue to search for them in the coming days," he said.
The construction of the Bailey bridge by the Army's Madras Engineering Group has allowed large vehicles like trucks and excavators to cross the chasm created by the landslide at Chooralmala, another disaster-hit village.
Tonnes of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials — from water bottles, food containers to gloves and plastic ponchos — were being carried away from the areas where hundreds of rescue personnel and volunteers had been toiling for the last four days.
In Mundakkai, excavators entered the part of the village located beyond the Munavvirul Islam Jumu'a Masjid that had remained cut off. Roads were cleared for the entry of four-wheelers to allow access to rescue vehicles. Many MLAs and MPs visited the areas which became accessible only Thursday evening.
Procedure to dispose of bodies
The Disaster Management Department of Government of Kerala has issued an order with a detailed "procedure to be followed in the case of unidentified bodies", including DNA sampling, to enable possible identification in future.
Considering the time lapsed since the landslide, many of the bodies and parts are unrecognisable. The guidelines stipulate that an identification number be assigned to such a body, inquest and post-mortem shall be conducted. "The police shall ensure photography/videography of the body and the material objects present with the body. Appropriate measures for identification like DNA sample, dental records etc. shall be taken," it said.
Police have been directed to inform Meppadi Grama Panchayat about the presence of such bodies, which will be disposed of "only in the form of burial".
Similar measures apply for bodies which are identified but not claimed within the 72-hour waiting period from the time of inquest. "The district administration shall inform Meppadi panchayat and the panchayat/municipality in which the burial site is located. In cases where the doctor has advised, in writing, immediate burial due to decomposition or otherwise, the body shall be released to district administration without the waiting period," it said.
For body parts, too, the disposal will happen only in the form of burial, the order said. "The district administration shall maintain necessary records of the burial location details for reference," the order said.
