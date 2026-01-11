<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was reportedly held by the police late on Saturday night in a sexual assault case. </p><p>It is learnt that Mamkootathil was taken into custody from a hotel in his constituency Palakkad and taken to Pathanamthitta where a fresh sexual assault case was registered. </p><p>An official confirmation of the police was still awaited. Sources close to the MLA said that the MLA was held. </p> .<p>Two sexual assault cases were earlier registered against the young MLA. But he could not be arrested as he went into hiding until he received protection from arrest from the court.</p><p> The fresh case was learnt to be registered on the basis of a complaint given by a woman hailing from his home district Pathanamthitta. </p> .<p>Congress had earlier suspended him from the party after couple of women raised sexual assault allegation against him. Last month the party expelled him after the police registered a sexual assault case against him. </p><p>However, he is continuing as an opposition MLA. </p><p>The young firebrand leader was a strong critic of the CPM, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Hence his supporters allege that the police's swift moves against him was politically motivated too. </p>