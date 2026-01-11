Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil held in sexual assault case in Kerala

It is learnt that Mamkootathil was taken into custody from a hotel in his constituency Palakkad and taken to Pathanamthitta where a fresh sexual assault case was registered.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 03:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 03:08 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimesexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us