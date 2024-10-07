EY employee death: Kerala CM highlights need to follow labour laws

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stressed on the need to ensure that labour laws are strictly adhered to in all sectors of the country.</p>.<p>Employees are subjected to restless work, threats of dismissal and denial of labour rights in some sectors including the IT sector in the country, he told the state Assembly.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister was replying to a Calling Attention motion moved in the House regarding the recent death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who allegedly died due to work-related stress four months after joining Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune.</p>.EY affiliate released Anna's final settlement only after media glare, claims mother: Report .<p>It is necessary to ensure that labour laws are strictly followed in all sectors of the country.</p>.<p>Vijayan stated that the lease agreement signed with the companies operating in the IT parks in the state stipulates that all labour laws in the state must be followed.</p>.<p>"If these conditions are not complied with, employees can seek action according to the existing legal provisions," he pointed out.</p>.<p>Although more companies have introduced the work-from-home system during the post-COVID period, the existing labour laws do not mention its time frame.</p>.<p>Vijayan also said that the concerns raised in the motion would be brought to the attention of the Union government.</p>.<p>Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter.</p>.<p>The firm, however, denied the allegations.</p>.<p>The young woman, who passed the CA exams in 2023, died in July. </p>