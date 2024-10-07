Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

EY employee death: Kerala CM highlights need to follow labour laws

Employees are subjected to restless work, threats of dismissal and denial of labour rights in some sectors including the IT sector in the country, the CM told the state Assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:32 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayanlabour laws

Follow us on :

Follow Us