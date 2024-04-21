JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Five stabbed during fight inside bar in Kerala

Police said as per the initial information, a group of youngsters were planning to celebrate a friend's birthday by cutting a cake but another group tried to interfere.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 06:05 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Five people were stabbed during a fight that ensued inside a beer parlour at Kazhakkootam near here last night, police said.

The fight happened shortly after 11:30 pm on Saturday after a gang had an altercation with another group, police added.

Sreekaryam residents Shalu, Sooraj, Vishak, Swaroop and Athul were stabbed and are admitted to the Medical College hospital here.

Police said the condition of one person is serious.

'Three of the accused are in custody. The search is on for the rest of the accused,' police said.

(Published 21 April 2024, 06:05 IST)
